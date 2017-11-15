'Justice League's J.K. Simmons Is Optimistic He’ll Play Commissioner Gordon Again

Justice League might not have been the DC Extended Universe epic fans hoped for, but it did do some important things. For one, the feature introduced fans to J.K. Simmons' spot-on gig as Commissioner Gordon, and it seems the actor is hopeful he'll get to step back into the role soon.

Recently, Simmons sat down with Collider for a brief chat, and it was there the actor addressed his DCEU future. While the actor is not certain he'll be asked to reprise his role, and Simmons admitted he's crossing his fingers for the best.

"There are conversations going on, that I'm not going to make public," the actor said, referring to behind-the-scenes talks about Gordon's possible return in the DCEU.

"As far as I know, there's no opportunity, in the immediate future, for me to do more Commissioner Gordon, but I continue to be optimistic that it will happen again."

There might not be any concrete news on Simmons' comeback, but fans are holding out hope for his return too. The actor was not used much in Justice League, but his take on Commissioner Gordon was well received. In fact, fans admitted they would have liked to have seen more of the detective, and Simmons got netizens abuzz when he revealed Justice League actually cut scenes featuring the commissioner.

"I was barely involved in the movie, period. And then, that even got cut. I only worked with Zack [Snyder]," Simmons said in a previous interview with Collider.

"Because I don't really pay attention to show business, outside of my own thing, I was unaware of most of that. I didn't even know until somebody in the press told me about the re-shoots. And I have no idea what to expect, going forward."

For now, fans can only hold hope that the DCEU isn't done with Simmons, and they are eyeing his most likely point of return. If the commissioner was going to show up again, fans are thinking it might be in Matt Reeves' The Batman, but very few story details have been released about the solo film to date.

So, do you hope Simmons will show up in another DCEU feature soon? Justice League is now available on Digital HD.