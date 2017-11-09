Three New ‘Justice League’ Clips Feature Wonder Woman, Flash, And James Gordon

The release date of Justice League is approaching, and Warner Bros. is celebrating by releasing three new clips.

The clips provide extended looks at what has already been seen in the film’s trailers, which have reportedly been watched over 100 million times by fans. Along the way, the clips highlight characters such as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), and James Gordon (J.K. Simmons).

And they certainly help build up excitement for the upcoming film, something that its ensemble cast is hopeful about.

“The exhilaration when you see a film you really like and you’re too excited and you can’t sleep and you just think about it a lot,” Miller said during Justice League‘s London press junket. “I hope some people have that. If you feel even an iota of the excitement we felt making this film then it’s a success.”

So before you see Justice League and feel that excitement for yourself, click through to the next slide to check out these new clips.

Wonder Woman Rescue

After Wonder Woman wowed audiences with her solo film earlier this year, Justice League gives fans a look at her ongoing fight to save mankind.

A group of hostages are seen attempting to rob a bank, setting off a bomb to detonate in twenty seconds. Wonder Woman quickly rushes in, and doesn’t let the threat of flying bullets stop her.

She takes out the robbers, before throwing the bomb out of the building so it detonates in the sky. The lead bank robber is perplexed by Wonder Woman, asking what she is. She responds “a believer”, before striking her arm bands together.

Batman Inspires Flash

Flash pulls Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) aside, and reveals everything that he’s afraid of. As he explains, he’s terrified by bugs, guns, and “obnoxiously tall people”, and that he’s too terrified to stay in the fight.

As he’s revealed in the film’s trailers, he’s never really done battle before. Batman suggests that Barry focus on only saving one person, and that he’ll hopefully get the hang of it.

Jim Gordon Meets Team

Gordon meets Batman on a rooftop (as the film’s Batman theme plays in the background). Wonder Woman and Flash quickly join him. Gordon asks how many of the heroes there are, and Batman remarks that there aren’t enough.

Gordon reveals that eight people have been abducted near STAR Labs, and shows a composite sketch of a Parademon. While Wonder Woman quickly recognizes it, Flash is caught off guard. Wonder Woman suggests that the parademons were drawn there because of the Motherbox.

Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) arrives, and reveals that the head of STAR Labs was also taken. Wonder Woman is happy to see that he’s arrived, while Flash serves up some hilarious facial expressions.

Gordon says that he can’t find a pattern between the attacks, but Cyborg and Batman determine that it leads to an abandoned project at Gotham Harbor. Gordon turns around to see it, and turns back to discover that the most of the team has vanished. The only remaining one is Flash, who remarks at his teammates’ rude behavior before leaving.

Justice League lands in theaters on November 17.