Ray Fisher Shares New Photo With ‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder

It may have been almost a year since Ray Fisher’s Cyborg appeared on Justice League, but it looks like he’s still celebrating the film’s director in a sweet way.

Fisher recently shared a photo on his Twitter account, which features him and Justice League director Zack Snyder at what appears to be a gym together. You can check it out below.

While it’s not entirely clear when this photo is from, it has started up some speculation about Fisher and Snyder working together again, either on The Fountainhead or on the potential Cyborg movie. Granted, that movie’s fate has been in a bit of a flux over the past few years, but one Justice League actor has been optimistic about what it could potentially have.

“There was [more we shot],” Joe Morton, who plays Silas Stone, explained earlier this year. “They completely changed the story… Unfortunately, I can’t tell you what [the original story] is because that might end up being in part of the Cyborg movie. Yes, there was a big change once they decided that they were going to do the Cyborg film.”

While it’s unclear exactly when Fisher could potentially reprise his role as Cyborg, the actor recently took to social media to confirm that he’s still on board with it.

“I don’t usually engage the rumor-mill, but it’s recent turn may be worth a little grist: I am NOT, nor do I have ANY intention of, leaving Cyborg,” Fisher tweeted, using his customary #BorgLife hashtag. “Furthermore, if/when the time comes for me to hangup my all-too-revealing mocap onesie, you will hear it from me directly.”

And judging by previous comments to ComicBook.com, it sounds like Fisher has an idea of what the solo film could look like.

“Things are in development,” Fisher previously told ComicBook.com. “If I had my druthers, I think a Cyborg standalone would be a slightly more intimate story. One of the things that I always think is interesting with these sort of universes, is whenever there’s a world threatening crisis, it always makes you wonder, ‘Where are the other members of the group? Why didn’t they show up?’ I think finding an organic way to explain why these characters have to have their solo mission.”

“I think the cast should be diverse in everything we do,” Fisher said in a previous interview. “And I think the crew, equally importantly, should be as diverse. The representation at every level, I think it needs to be adhered to… With Cyborg specifically, I don’t necessarily think it’s about his particular story. It isn’t about black or white. I think the story is about being human, and what that means. And you can have anybody telling that kind of story.”

