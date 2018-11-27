‘Justice League’: Writing on New Darkseid Image Translated

Over the weekend, Justice League director Zack Snyder released a new image showing Darkseid as depicted in ancient Greek art in the film. Now one fan has translated what some of the writing on the depiction means.

According to one Reddit user, the writing translates roughly to “Killer Darkseid.” That definitely adds to the theory that the art, which shows a Mother Box with Darkseid behind it, is meant as some kind of warning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Based on an unused frame from the film that Snyder previously released, Wonder Woman is apparently investigating the artwork. The artwork was likely inspired by Steppenwolf’s attempted invasion of Earth, which was repelled by the combined might of the Amazons, the Atlanteans, the Greek deities, and a Green Lantern.

Snyder released the image with the caption “A bell can’t be unrung,” quoting Lex Luthor from the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That seemingly confirms that Luthor was foreshadowing Darkseid’s invasion.

This image and the one Snyder released for Gal Gadot’s birthday are just hinting at how much of Snyder’s original plans for Justice League ended up on the editing room floor by the time the film was released.

Snyder left Justice League and was replaced with Avengers director Joss Whedon for reshoots. Snyder has continued to look back on the project though, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. on Thanksgiving.

Fans have rallied in support of Snyder with the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, an effort to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition. Snyder recently offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts.

With Warner Bros. plans for the DC Extended Universe seemingly in a state of flux, it is unclear if fans will ever see Darkseid in live action.

Justice League is now available on home media.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.