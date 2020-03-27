Justice League: New Look At Ryan Choi And Silas Stone From Snyder Cut

Filmmaker Zack Snyder continues to fan the flames of the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement, debuting yet another new still from his extended (and radically different version) of the movie. The director of three of the World of DC movies has been putting out stills and details from his film for years at this point and has release the latest showing off a scene sure to make DC fans happy. In Snyder’s latest image, Ryan Zheng appears as Ryan Choi (aka hero The Atom) and Joe Morton returns as Silas Stone as the pair investigate something in STAR Labs. Check it out below!

Though some of the actors involved in the film are doubtful of the cut ever being released (and some that have called for just that), Snyder himself remains vocal about hoping to see it out there, telling a fan last year to not loose hope. The filmmaker has continued to look back on the project since its theatrical debut, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. During New York Comic Con, Snyder revealed that Martian Manhunter would have appeared in his version of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the passing of his daughter, Snyder exited the project and the film was completed by Joss Whedon, who took it in a very different direction. As time passes, more of those differences are being exposed, one black and white photo posted to the Vero app at a time.

Whether the Snyder Cut exists in some form has been a matter of some debate. Some reports have suggested the Snyder Cut does not exist in any workable form, but according to Snyder, the cut does exist. The filmmaker previously posted a photo of the film canisters seemingly containing the reels for his cut and gone as far as to suggest CGI work had been done on his version of the film. On VERO, Snyder stated, “Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film.”

A broad report on the state of DC Films at Warner Bros. suggested that any hope of ever seeing the Snyder Cut is a pipe dream. The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work and that Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker. Snyder posted a photo to VERO to rebuke that idea. In the comments, he told fans that he is “tired of people saying it’s not real.”