Justice League: Zack Snyder Teases Wonder Woman Meeting Darkseid With New Snyder Cut Photo

Justice League has re-entered the pop-culture conversation in recent days, after a massive social media push for the “Snyder Cut” of the film to be released. That alternate version of the film would have fit more in line with director Zack Snyder‘s original vision, before he was forced to step down from the film’s reshoots due to a family tragedy. While reports indicate that there aren’t plans to release the “Snyder Cut” anytime soon, that hasn’t stopped the film’s cast and crew from continuing to talk about it — and dropping some major behind-the-scenes details. On Tuesday, Snyder took to Vero to share a surprising look at the film’s production, with a photo of Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot inside an ADR booth. The photo shows Gadot coming “face to face” with the film’s early designs for Uxas, the being who would eventually become Darkseid.

While Darkseid was essentially missing from the film’s theatrical cut, discourse over the past two years have revealed that he was set to have a much more significant role. This behind-the-scenes photo certainly makes that clear, and shows just how far they got in potentially bringing Darkseid to the big screen.

“The truth is that the ‘Knightmare Sequence’ in this movie, it was my idea that all of that would eventually be explained – is that a surprise?” Snyder shared during a panel appearance earlier this year. “And that we would end up in the distant future where Darkseid has taken over Earth, and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation]. And there were a few members of the Justice League that survived to that world, and that they were fighting, Batman and a broken half of Cyborg – there’s only half of him because of whatever happened – they were working on an equation to jump back to tell Bruce… those were the things that we were dealing with. And the studio, they were still sort of into the big look, but the deep depth about how and why everyone was mad at each other…”

“Because Lois – and it’s in the Justice League teaser; it wasn’t in the movie apparently… it’s this line where Bruce says, ‘I was right here, and Barry Allen came to me and he said ‘Lois Lane is the key.’ And then [Wonder Woman] goes, ‘She is to Superman; every heart has one.’ And he goes, ‘I think it’s something more, something darker.’ And what it means is that the thing that was darker was all about if Lois died, Superman would succumb to the Anti-Life, right? And Superman knew that somehow it was Bruce’s responsibility to protect Lois, he would’ve been mad at him in this movie, and that’s why he says, ‘She was my world, and you took her from me.”

