Zack Snyder Clarifies Justice League Snyder Cut’s Completion Status

The Snyder Cut of Justice League remains a hot button topic for superhero movie fans. In the conversation’s most recent iteration, there’s been debate about whether director Zack Snyder‘s version of the 2017 film exists in a state where it could be released. After some reports suggesting the Snyder Cut did not exist, Snyder stepped in online to say that it does, even going as far as to suggest CGI work had been done. This sparked new debates until someone took the question of how complete the Snyder Cut is to Snyder via social media. On VERO, Snyder responded, “Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film.”

The Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie has been discussed a lot online recently. This comes as the result of the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement staging a big online campaign just before a broad report on the state of DC Films at Warner Bros. suggested that any hope of ever seeing the Snyder Cut is a pipe dream. Some suggested that Snyder’s cut of the movie doesn’t exist in a watchable state. Snyder posted a photo to VERO to rebuke that idea. In the comments, he told fans that he is “tired of people saying it’s not real.” When one fan hints that they may like to leak the Snyder Cut, Snyder responded: “that’s not a bad idea.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report that came out in Variety suggests that Warner Bros. has no plans to release the Snyder Cut in theaters or via the HBO Max streaming service. One insider is quoted as saying, “That’s a pipe dream. There’s no way it’s ever happening.” The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work and that Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, and one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker.

Do you think there’s still hope for the Snyder Cut? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.