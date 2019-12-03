Justice League Writer Addresses the Existence of the Snyder Cut

Over two years after it first debuted, Justice League has had a bit of a resurgence in the pop culture world, thanks to conversation about whether or not there is a “Snyder Cut”. The elusive alternate cut would showcase Snyder’s original vision for the film before he had to step down due to a family tragedy, and has captivated fans of the director for quite some time. Whether or not the cut exists still remains a mystery, and recent comments by one of the film’s co-writers, Chris Terrio, certainly adds to that ambiguity. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Terrio was asked about whether or not the Snyder Cut truly exists, and is being privately shown to people.

“The thing is, I can’t really speak to that at this moment,” Terrio revealed. “But I promise that I will talk to you about that very thing at some point after [the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the interviewer mentioned that they have “a lot to talk about” in the future, Terrio responded, “Yes, we do. We seriously do.”

The conversation around a “Snyder Cut” has been around almost since Justice League debuted in theaters, culminating in a movement has resulted in petitions, guerilla marketing, and quite a lot of social media chatter. When it comes to whether or not a cut should be released – or if the DC Extended Universe should just focus its efforts elsewhere – the cast of the film have drastically different points of view.

“I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” Jason Momoa, who played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the film, told MTV News.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent/Superman, said in a previous interview. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

What do you think of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s take on Justice League‘s “Snyder Cut”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 21, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.