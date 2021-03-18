Zack Snyder's Justice League Star Ray Fisher Shares His Reaction to Seeing The Film Again With Friends

✖

Ray Fisher has seen the Justice League Snyder Cut, and as it turns out — the actor loved every second of it. Fisher, the actor who plays Cyborg in the feature, shared his thoughts of the movie Monday morning, saying there was even one moment he lept out of his seat in excitement. The actor tweeted a picture of the entire Justice League together as they race towards an off-screen threat.

"I got to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League again last night with some of my colleagues here in Mississippi," the actor said on Monday. "The room burst into cheers at this moment and it literally made me jump in my seat. Trying to play off that scare was one of the best moments of my life."

I got to watch #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague again last night with some of my colleagues here in Mississippi. The room burst into cheers at this moment and it literally made me jump in my seat. Trying to play off that scare was one of the best moments of my life🤣#Snydercut pic.twitter.com/rYKWyOCbfy — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 15, 2021

Now that the first reactions to the film have surfaced online, Fisher's Cyborg is one of the most acclaimed pieces of the entire production.

"The film is an unabashed and cathartic labor of love -- one towards Snyder's daughter Autumn, one towards all of the fans who campaigned for it to see the light of day, one towards the kinds of compelling storytelling that the Justice League was initially founded on, and one towards the beautiful weirdness of the DC universe," ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson says of the movie in her official review.

She adds, "At its core, it is also a well-executed, entertaining story about the power of human connection and inspiration, one that feels both timeless and timely despite being (mostly) conceptualized and filmed nearly half a decade ago. Yes, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has a handful of flaws, but they are largely outweighed by the sense of grandiosity and earnest spectacle on display -- one that proves just what ensemble superhero movies can still be capable of."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set for release on March 18th on HBO Max while the theatrical release is now available to stream on the service.

