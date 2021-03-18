Justice League Snyder Cut: Amber Heard Releases New Video of Struggles With Mera Costume

✖

The Snyder Cut of Justice League has been out into the world for several weeks now, and fans have been relishing in all of the new moments from the four-hour epic. The film, which brought to life Zack Snyder's intended vision for the blockbuster, covers a large swath of the DC Comics universe, with a lot of cameo appearances along the way. Among these was Mera (Amber Heard), the fan-favorite warrior princess who fans already recognize from 2018's Aquaman. Heard recently took to social media to share an amusing behind-the-scenes look at filming Zack Snyder's Justice League — particularly as she struggled to comfortably stand in her Mera costume.

Mermaids drink matcha too… A little set life exclusive of Mera to celebrate the release of @snydercut . She’s beauty and she’s grace🎶 #SnyderCut @hbomax pic.twitter.com/ZuE58i7iTl — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 31, 2021

Heard has previously spoken candidly about how Snyder brought her on to the role of Mera, and how excited she was to portray the character in live-action.

“I’m allergic to being the damsel, the two-dimensional archetype of what women are often limited to in this industry, especially in the superhero world,” Heard told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “Zack got me at ‘warrior queen.’ He said, ‘You get a sword and a crown,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay.’”

And after appearing in Aquaman and both the theatrical and Snyder Cuts of Justice League, Heard's Mera is expected to make her return in Aquaman 2, a project she has also expressed excitement for.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard said in an interview late last year. "I'm so excited to film that."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.