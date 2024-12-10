Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong McFarlane 2-Pack Pre-Order Details

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. First teased back in October at NYCC 2024, McFarlane Toys is set to launch the first 2-pack in their DC Multiverse Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong lineup. Based on the 2023 crossover event collaboration between DC Comics, Legendary Comics, and Toho Internacional, the set features Batman facing off against a Kong Megafig. Details are scarce at this point, it appears that the set will actually include a 7-inch scale Batman, a 12-inch Kong, and a 3-inch static Batman figure that will be more in scale with Kong. The Kong figure might also include multiple heads.

Pre-orders are expected to begin on December 11th at 9am PT / 12pm ET. At that time you should be able to find the set here at Entertaiment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added after the launch. You can check out teaser images below. While you’re at it, make sure to check out McFaralne Toys new Cover Recreations DC Multiverse Batman: The Dark Knight Returns release that’s set to drop today, December 10th.

Naturally, this will be the first of several McFarlane Toys releases exploring DC Multiverse vs Monsterverse mashups from the series Look for additional 2-packs such as Superman facing off against Godzilla in the near future. When they do arrive, you’ll find them here at Comicbook.

What Is Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong About?

In Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, what starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC’s Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction! The epic crossover begins when Clark Kent, enjoying a night off with Lois Lane, is interrupted when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay.

“I’ve had the good fortune to write most of the legendary DC Super Heroes before—from my time on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice,” said Brian Buccellato. “This time I get to build something way larger-than-life using all the toys in two different sandboxes. It’s such a thrill to tear open both the DC Universe and Legendary’s Monsterverse for this dream project.”

“Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero are perfect partners in this oversize endeavor,” continued Buccellato. “Christian has been masterful in his navigating the story’s enormous scope in terms of character moments, rampaging monsters, and big superhero action. And Luis’s stunning palette and rendering are an amazing complement to Christian’s art.”

Note that an official sequel crossover will arrive on comic store shelves some time in Spring 2025. This time around, DC superheroes will be facing off against the Monsterverse on their own turf!