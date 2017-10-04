Justice League: Watch The Wonder Woman Trailer Sneak Peek

It’s here! Get your first-look at Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in Justice League with this sneak peek for the trailer!

This teaser is the fourth to hit the Internet for Justice League. Yesterday, Aquaman made his debut before Batman came in hard with some parademons, and The Flash zoomed past Superman’s memorial.

For Wonder Woman, we get a quick-hit shot of Diana Prince standing near a statue to an old family friend, followed by some action shots intercut with an image of what appears to be Wonder Woman approaching the Flying Fox, the Justice League’s tactical vehicle.

The full trailer for Justice League is expected to drop on Saturday after teasers for Cyborg and Superman hit.

Check out today's poster releases for the Justice League movie in the gallery below

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

