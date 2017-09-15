‘Justice League’: The Flash Will Not Have A Costume Ring

Justice League actor Ezra Miller says The Flash will not store his costume in a ring, as Barry Allen does in the comics, but hopes fans will not be disappointed because he says thare are other cool things coming.

Of course, Miller expresses admiration for the character, while noting the look and feel of the film does not lend itself to that particular piece of the mythology.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can confirm — spoiler alert — his suit does not pop out of his ring [in the movie],” Miller said. “Things have to progress, you know? Original Barry Allen was clearly an incredibly, incredibly clever scientist. We acknowledge and respect that.”

“It was a little hard for us to sell in this version of this universe right now,” Miller added. “Bear with us! There’s gonna be other cool things.”

While the aesthetic of the DC Extended Universe has been less fantastical and more gritty than the Marvel movies, Zack Snyder’s films so far have crammed dozens of Easter eggs into each one. A newly-released photo of Miller in his lair managed not one but two Easter eggs in a single shot.

Little is known about the role Miller’s Flash will play in the narrative, except that he will be one of the film’s lighter characters and pair up nicely with Cyborg, the other young member fo the Justice League. His own film, which will adapt 2011’s Flashpoint miniseries, is shrouded in even more mystery. The Flash’s costume ring played a major role in the first issue of that comic.

Live-action adaptations of The Flash have not yet made the Flash ring a big part of the story, but the Reverse-Flash did have one on The CW’s The Flash. Barry has expressed a desire to have one of his own, but at present Cisco has not figured out how to make that happen.

h/t: Entertainment Weekly