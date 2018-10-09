Kevin Smith Poses With Jon Hamm, Says He Would Be a Tremendous Bataman

Kevin Smith is standing by his assertion that Jon Hamm would make an excellent replacement should Ben Affleck really be done with Batman, so much so that he even posed for a photo with the Mad Men actor.

Smith, who is interviewing people for IMDb at New York Comic Con this weekend shared the photo on both his Twitter and Instagram pages, noting that Hamm would be a “tremendous” Batman, even jokingly referring to the actor as “Bat-Hamm” in the caption to the Instagram post which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smith has spoken about his endorsement of Hamm as Batman before as well. In a recent episode of Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith said Hamm taking over as Batman is a “brilliant idea.”

“I roll deep on Jon Hamm as Batman,” Smith said. “I think that’s a brilliant idea, I’ve been saying it for f-cking years, I’ve been saying it even when they cast Ben I was like ‘look, he’s great and yeah, he’ll do a great job’ but f-ck Jon Hamm was right there and stuff.”

Hamm himself has even said that he’d be willing to take on the role if the story was right. Hamm recently appeared on Graham Bensinger’s In Depth and addressed the possibility.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm revealed. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

Right now, the idea of Hamm taking over Batman is just that, an idea. Affleck’s status with the role remains uncertain despite a lot of rumors that his exit is imminent. As recently as last week it was reported that Affleck is ready to stay in the role at least for one more performance.

“He is back in shape not only for his health, but he has a new-found love on doing Batman at least one more time again,” a source close to Affleck told Hollywood Life. “He feels he isn’t finished with what he wants to do with the character. There has been talk about replacing hi, but he is now seeing what he might lose and really wants to play the character again. Especially seeing what Joaquin Phoenix is doing with the Joker character.”

As for Smith, he’s still all for Jon Hamm.

“But just look at him in his suit and tell me that’s not Bruce Wayne!” Smith wrote.

What do you think? Let us know your take on Smith’s praise of Hamm in the comments below.