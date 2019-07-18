Krypton Confirms SPOILER’s Fate

Krypton has taken some wild turns thus far in its sophomore season with each week’s episode of SYFY‘s Superman prequel series hitting hard with dramatic reveals and plot twists that even the most dedicated DC Comics fan couldn’t anticipate. The shocking cliffhanger from last week’s “A Better Yesterday” was one such stunning twist and now, in tonight’s episode, the series has confirmed a key character’s fate.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of Krypton, “In Zod We Trust”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week’s episode closed out with Jax Ur (Hanna Waddingham) making good on a threat. She had earlier in the episode taken Lyta hostage until Zod removed his Sagitari from Wegthor. However, while Zod doesn’t want his mother to die, he’s also not willing to lose. Even as he has his forces retreat to leave, he’s working on another plan and in the last moments of the episode it’s revealed. You see, making their way back to the other rebels, Kem (Rasmus Hardiker) and Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) discover a mass of heat signatures behind a cavern wall that shouldn’t be there. Those heat signatures belong to the actual Zod forces. The people getting on the retreat transport were Sagitari prisoners. Zod’s retreat was fake.

Upon learning this, Jax Ur gets on the main communication channel for Kandor and broadcasts her message to everyone who can possibly see it. She reveals Zod’s plan and in response to Zod’s lies and manipulation and betrayal keeps her word. She slits Lyta’s throat and executes her on what is essentially Kryptonian national television while the horrified public watches — including not just Seg and Zod, but Lyta’s mother Jayna Zod (Ann Ogbomo) and her former betrothed Dev Em (Aaron Pierre).

While we didn’t actually see Lyta’s dead body last week, this week we did. Early in the episode we’re shown Lyta’s body being covered with a blanket, well and truly dead. It appears, at least unless something else twists and shifts in Krypton‘s second season, Lyta Zod is, indeed dead.

With Lyta’s death confirmed, it will be very interesting to see how it impacts things going forward. As we saw tonight, Zod is already growing more and more authoritarian and Seg had a very emotional reaction to Lyta’s death. It may end up being an opportunity for Brainiac (Blake Ritson) to gain more control, something that may not be good for anyone involved.

“The thing that drives Brainiac this season is the same as last season; it’s what has always driven Brainiac: it is the desire to control everything,” Ritson told ComicBook.com earlier this season. “There’s a great line in the Geoff Johns ‘Brainiac’ story from 2010: ‘I will be everything that has ever been,’ which in the history of megalomania is a great ambition. And that maintains as his absolute and driving principle for existence. He has existed for millennia as a basically immortal being and he’s trying to curate all of existence. Then as we find him in the beginning of season two, he is being knocked way off track. And I think that’s consistent for a lot of the characters this season. Everyone is being knocked off their pedestal and is trying to build themselves up again. And Brainiac is no different in that respect. So, he’s trying to get returned to the Skull Ship, return to his super objective, and return back to his existence. While he’s in what appears to be a very vulnerable, compromised position. And his journey to try and reconnect is extraordinarily strategic, manipulative and surprising.”

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY.