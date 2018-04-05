‘Krypton’ Introduces Daxamite Technology in “The Rankless Initiative”

Tonight’s episode of Krypton saw Seg (Cameron Cuffe) try to find out more about Brainiac’s plan for conquest and in the process introduced a piece of technology with origins that might be familiar for Supergirl fans.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Krypton, “The Rankless Initiative”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In tonight’s episode, Adam (Shaun Sipos) and Seg have Val-El’s (Ian McElhinney) projection in the Fortress of Solitude inspect the piece of Brainiac’s scout that the pair previously found. Upon examining it, Val-El warns that the piece is just a shell, and that what it held is out there somewhere and will take over a host body when found. And found it is. Rohm (Alexis Raben), someone close to Kem (Rasmus Hardiker) and Seg, finds the device as part of her job scavenging in the Outlands. As she’s new to the work, she’s advised that she could sell items that she finds on the black market, which is exactly what she does as a way to provide for her small daughter, Ona (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland).

Adam ends up trying to locate the item on the black market and later approaches the merchant Rohm sold the sentry to. He tries to explain what he’s looking for, and one of the wares the merchant shows him is a Daxamite hunting blade. For fans of both DC Comics and The CW’s Supergirl, the name Daxamite should ring a few bells. In comics, Daxamites hail from the planet Daxam, and are descended from a group of Kryptonians who left Krypton to explore the universe around them.

Since on Krypton there are no alien races as far as the Voice of Rao is concerned, it’s not exactly clear how Daxamites fit into the story thus far. It’s possible that the Daxamites are just a sub group of Kryptonians — possibly even a group like Black Zero — who will eventually break away from Krypton entirely, leading to the two groups growing apart. Or, considering that the blade was on the black market as a valuable item, the group may have already left Krypton, though they may be considered more of a myth or part of an unspoken past considering the Voice of Rao’s “we are alone” stance.

Whatever the status of Daxamites on Krypton, the blade was a nice nod to the rich and complicated history of the Superman and Kryptonian mythos, something that gets peeled back a little more each week.

What did you think about tonight’s episode of Krypton? Let us know in comments!

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.