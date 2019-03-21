‘Krypton’ Season 2 Synopsis Released

Along with the season’s first teaser trailer, SYFY released the official season 2 synopsis for Krypton earlier today. The world of Krypton is in flux — not just because of changing political fortunes or the introduction of a massive, biological super-weapon called Doomsday, but because time itself is being rewritten in order to give General Dru-Zod an army with which to overrun the galaxy. Meanwhile, the best chance to stop him rests with Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) and Brainiac (Blake Ritson), who were tossed into the Phantom Zone at the end of last season. Along with the teaser, you can see the official synopsis for the season, also released by SYFY today, below.

What if Superman never existed? Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who fights to save his home planet from destruction. Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries – forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

While the finale left a lot of big questions up in the air, and most fans assume that ultimately the

“good guys” will win and the timeline will be restored, Krypton being disconnected from any particular shared universe means that, like Gotham before it, they could make some pretty serious tweaks to the mythology along the way and get away with it because, as showrunner Cameron Welsh has said in the past, the show takes place in its own world within DC’s multiverse.

Within that portion of the universe? An Earth overwhelmed by Kryptonian forces, in which Adam Strange returned home to find it ruled by Zod — and captured within Brainiac’s bottled cities. There is no official release date for season 2 yet, but a release date and full trailer should be coming soon.