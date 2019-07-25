Krypton Reveals Jor-El’s Mother in “Zods and Monsters”

It’s certainly no secret that Krypton has put a twist on DC Comics lore, with the journey of Superman’s grandfather sparking a tale that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. In this week’s episode, that went into a surprising – and rewarding – direction.

Obviously, spoilers for this week’s episode of Krypton, “Zods and Monsters”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) continuing to play a unique role in the resistance against his own son, General Dru-Zod (Collin Salmon). After appearing to get Brainiac’s consciousness removed from him, Seg and Nyssa-Vex (Wallis Day) were taking refuge in the Fortress of Solitude, alongside their baby Cor-Vex. While talking about their future as a family, Nyssa suggested that they change the baby’s name, as a way to distance them from the negative things the Vexes did to Krypton.

Seg began to process the idea of Cor taking the El name, just as the hologram of Val-El (Ian McElhinney) mentioned that Els usually take the first name of one of their ancestors, and suggested his own father, Jor.

Yep, that’s right. Cor-Vex is officially Jor-El.

Even with so much lore explored throughout Krypton thus far, the nature of Superman’s direct family tree has still remained a bit of a mystery. But this twist proves that, at least within the world of the show, Nyssa is Jor-El’s mother, and the grandmother of the eventual Superman.

“It feels like in doing this show, part of our job is to expand upon the known mythology, and sometimes subvert it,” showrunner Cameron Welsh told ComicBook.com last year. “Not just for the sake of it, but because we really think that there’s an interesting story to tell and it adds so many more layers. As I’ve said, this is very much set in our own timeline where anything can happen — but the very idea that Zod and Jor-El are brothers, and we know the history of Zod and Jor-El? I think that’s kind of exciting for us.”

