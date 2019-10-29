Krypton’s Wallis Day Went as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker For Halloween

It would be hard to find very many people in the geek space who have not seen Joker at this point. With over $800 million at the global box office, awards buzz, and a seemingly-unending supply of controversy and consternation, the film is not only the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, but is likely to be a defining element of this year’s film discourse. It’s no surprise, then, that a number of celebrities are likely to be dressing as Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck as Halloween nears. It’s pretty interesting, though, to see Superman’s grandmother get in on the face-painting action.

That would be Wallis Day, the British actress who played Nyssa Vex, the mother of Jor-El in the late, lamented SYFY Superman prequel series Krypton.

Krypton took place 200 years ago, and centered on the character of Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), Superman’s grandfather. In the first season, Brainiac threatened the city of Kandor on Krypton, but was turned back when Seg teamed up with General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon), who turned out to be his son from the future. Seg’s other son, Jor-El (who would go on to be Superman’s father), was born during season two, meaning that at one point Seg would have had a child with both of his two love interests on the series, Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell) and Nyssa Vex (Wallis Day).

You can see a shot of her rocking the Fleck/Joker look in an Instagram post embedded below.

View this post on Instagram HALLOWEEN WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU SAYINGGGGGGG 🎃🤡 #joker A post shared by Wallis Day (@wallisday) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT

