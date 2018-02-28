‘Legends of Tomorrow’: SPOILER Get Together in “The Curse of the Earth Totem”

Tonight’s Legends of Tomorrow saw the team going on a unique adventure, but that didn’t stand in the way of a new relationship.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “The Curse of the Earth Totem”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the title suggests, the episode followed the team going on the hunt for the long-lost Earth Totem, which found them traveling to a pirate outpost in 1717. But the team’s captain, Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), stayed behind for a very particular reason — her first date with Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe (Jess Macallan).

The pair went out to dinner at a fancy restaurant, where they both decided to ignore their respective jobs for the night and just get to know each other. But as the episode went on, that quickly didn’t go as planned. The Waverider transported from the Bermuda Triangle to the present day, prompting Sara to leave the dinner. And Ava was also bombarded by updates from Gary (Adam Tsekhman), who had discovered that Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) had broken into the Time Bureau.

Their work engagements eventually crossed paths, when Ava boarded the Waverider to tell her the truth about Rip. But it was clear that Ava and Sara were upset about their attempts at being normal being ruined. As Ava explained, she didn’t want Sara to be normal, she liked her just the way she was. The pair then kissed, before being interrupted by a mutiny from Blackbeard and his crew.

Towards the episode’s end, the pair then shared a bottle of rum, and Ava asked Sara to show her up to her room.

Granted, most Legends fans probably saw this coming from a mile away, especially after other characters have mentioned Sara and Ava’s chemistry in recent episodes. Still, “AvaLance” fans are surely happy to see the duo get together, and for Sara to get her first chance at a somewhat-stable relationship in a long while.

“A thing we realized about the time shift is there is this very Peter Pan element of time never moves forward,” executive producer Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com last year. “You never have to start a 401K, you know? You never have kids, you never have serious relationships. Sure, that’s super-fun. Sara has gotten to sleep with some incredibly attractive women throughout history. This season is about her starting to wonder whether there’s a little something more, maybe, and also trying to figure out her own pathology. Is there a reason why she’s so quick to love them and leave them? Why can’t she have a more sort of, a deeper relationship?”

“I think the challenge for us as writers is she’s such a powerful, formidable, self-possessed, kick-ass woman,” Klemmer added. “Who is worthy of her? Because it’s a tall order to find a woman who is deserving of the great Sara Lance. That’s what we’re going to try to figure out, hopefully by the end of the season.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on the CW.