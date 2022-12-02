Legends of Tomorrow Fans Can Finally Buy Beebo Saves Christmas

Fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow can finally buy Beebo Saves Christmas, an animated special that ties into the series. Released last year, the special was never made available for sale, and was only available to stream on The CW's website and app. Earlier this week, after a rerun of the episode, fans realized that they were finally able to buy it on Prime Video, Vudu, and other digital retailers (in the United States, at least). The animated special that centers on Beebo, the cuddly mascot introduced in the show's third season. In the special, Beebo is more than just the Tickle-Me-Elmo-inspired plush doll from Legends. The writers and producers built out a world around the character that introduced new plush characters and felt a little like My Litttle Pony: Friendship is Magic in terms of its manic energy and color-blasted palette.

In the special, Beebo and his friends have to save Christmas after an efficiency-obsessed elf threatens to put the North Pole out of business. It feaures Benjamin Diskin, who voiced the plush version of Beebo on Legends, alongside a number of great actors including Ernie Hudson and Yvette Nicole Brown.

"So much of the character really comes out thanks to the writing that went into this show," Diskin told ComicBook. "I'm fortunate that everybody who worked on this, really put their all into taking a character -- who really is nothing but a smile and a catchphrase -- and giving him a personality that is clear and defining, that also goes along with the voice. He's a very optimistic, pleasant, cheerful character. So, the voice is already there, it's just sort of transitioned that voice into an extension of the voice that already existed. So, thankfully for me, it didn't require like a whole bunch of bending and twisting into trying to come up with a character on my own. That would've been really hard."

Victor Garber, who played Professor Martin Stein on Legends of Tomorrow, came on board as narrator. Here's the special's official synopsis: In the all-new animated one-hour special BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS, everyone's favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god will once again be a hero as he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Starring Ben Diskin as the voice of Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, Chris Kattan as the voice of Sprinkles, Ernie Hudson as the voice of Santa and Victor Garber as the narrator. BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim and Keto Shimizu.

First debuting in the DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 episode "Beebo the God of War", Beebo was an instant fan-favorite. The plush and his world would go on to have numerous cameos, even appearing (as a gigantic, city-attackin hallucination) in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

You can buy Beebo Saves Christmas now at digital movie retailers.