‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Reveals First Details On Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ New Role

The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow is two episodes in and thus far, Maisie Richardson-Sellers has been a notable absence from the time-traveling show.

That all changes this coming week as Richardson-Sellers makes her much-anticipated return to the show in “Dancing Queen,” an episode which will find the team traveling to 1970s punk rock London.

When she comes back, Richardson-Sellers won’t be reprising her role as Amaya. Instead, she’ll be playing a new character that goes by Charlie. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Richardson-Sellers says that Charlie is a polar opposite from Amaya.

“Everything Amaya is, Charlie is the opposite, so they would never get along,” Richardson-Sellers said. “She’s snarky, she’s cheesy, she’s a bit of rebel, she’s a massive troublemaker, and she’s just out for herself.”

“She doesn’t care about any collective or greater good, so she really shakes up the energy on the ship, and everyone’s a bit confused by her.”

At the end of last season, Richardson-Sellers’ Amaya traveled back to her own timeline to live out her life. Naturally, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) — her boyfriend-from-the-future — will have the hardest time dealing with Charlie, a character looking identical to his former lover.

“At first, [Nate and Charlie’s relationship] is quite confrontational because she feels like she doesn’t owe Nate anything, and Nate is just furious. Then slowly as the season develops, they begin to find common ground,” reflects Richardson-Sellers. “It’s hard for Nate. I think she’s a constant reminder of everything that he’s lost and of his old life, so it definitely affects him on a deeper level. I’m interested to see how that pans out at the end of the season.”

Nate’s not the only one affected by Charlie’s introduction. In fact, actor Caity Lotz says it’s something that affects most of the team.

“It messes everybody up. It’s definitely weird, because it’s not Amaya at all. It looks like her, but it’s not like Amaya from Earth-X or something like that,” says Lotz . “Everybody has a little bit of a different reaction. She kind of sheds some light on some stuff that the team, just being in the thick of it, hasn’t realized. So she’s shedding a new light on things that makes them think a little differently.”

But why does Charlie look so much like Amaya? Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Phil Klemmer says that won’t remain a mystery for much longer.

“That mystery we answer pretty quickly,” Klemmer said. “The mystery of who she is beyond her appearance, though, will be something we’ll be exploring for the rest of the season.”

Catch Legends of Tomorrow Mondays at 9/8:00 p.m. Central on The CW.