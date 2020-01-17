Legends of Tomorrow: “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” Brings Zari Back To the Show

At the end of season four of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) vanished from the team. This wasn’t a mystery to be solved or a devious plot, but rather the natural consequence of having made some positive changes to the present, changing the dystopian future that she comes from. Without the deaths of her parents and brother, Zari never became a totem bearer or joined the Legends, which means her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is now a Legend. But Zari is coming back to the show — if not the Waverider — in a new episode titled “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me,” which will see Behrad and Nate head to the near future to celebrate Behrad’s father’s birthday.

And, yes, to meet his sister there. Whether anybody will actually recognize Zari is anybody’s guess, but the synopsis released today for the episode seems to suggest that Nate (Nick Zano) has at least some sense that something is amiss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, not only will they be dealing with having broken time themselves (that’s normal for the Legends), but the Crisis has realigned all of reality, meaning that while the Legends are hunting down some of Hell’s worst souls (freed by Astra Logue at the end of last season), their original mission of monitoring the timeline for anomalies likely got a lot harder.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” below.

“Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” will debut on February 4.