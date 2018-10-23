‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Virgin Gary”

“The Virgin Gary” starts with the Legends escorting The Beatles during their first appearance in the US. The appearance is soon interrupted by Paul Revere, who they take back to 1776.

Back on the Waverider, the majority of the Legends are bummed out by their easy missions. Mick and Nate each reveal they’re bummed that Constantine’s prediction of the dragon head is wrong. Agent Sharpe suddenly calls in and requests the Legends’ presence in Washington DC.

Worried that they’ll get in trouble, the Legends are hesitant to get to DC. Gary directs them into a dark room and it’s revealed to be a surprise party, congratulating the Legends for fixing the final time anachronism.

Ray finds a file of Nora and is reading through it when Zari notices. Zari walks up to him and hints that Ray helped her escape the Time Bureau.

Ava and Sara are in bed talking about their future together. Ava invites Sara to move in and after some initial hesitation, Sara mentions that she’s ready to take the next step in their relationship. Sara goes out to the kitchen to get champagne and she’s greeted by John Constantine.

Constantine warns Sara of impending threats but she mentions that they haven’t ran into any of the threats. He leave behind mysterious bones that begin rattling as soon as he leaves.

Nate and Mick leave the Time Bureau party to break into a house, which is soon revealed that of Nate’s parents.

Sara pulls Gary aside and asks him about the possibility of monsters appearing over time and the two realize that one might be hiding in 1969 at Woodstock.

Ray and Zari team up to try and find Nora, who they think my coincidentally also be at Woodstock. The two take a jump ship to go back in time and upon arrival in the past, they stumble upon a murdered hippie covered in goo from a monster.

They’re talking to Nate’s parents when Nate’s uptight dad randomly brings up the Woodstock massacre. Knowing something went wrong, Nate and Mick instantly leave to travel to 1969.

Ray and Zari meet up with Sara and Nate and reveal that they saw a murdered hippie in the forest. They’re speaking about the situation when they hear Mick call out. They rush to Mick’s aid and find that he’s stumbled upon a real life unicorn.

Initially in awe, they watch the unicorn charge a hippie and and stab her through the chest. The unicorn then proceeds to eat the heart out of the hippie. They try shooting the unicorn but it squirts the group with it’s goo and escapes.

Sara travels forward in time to track down Constantine to talk to him about the situation that just unfolded in 1969.

In 1969, Nate and Mick begin hallucinating — Nate sees Mick as his father Henry and Mick sees Nate as his former rat Axel. Ray and Zari are walking through the forest when Zari begins hallucinating too.

Sara returns to 1969 with Constantine in tow and the two begin discussing Sara’s future with Sharpe. Constantine and Sara gather the team on the Waverider and the former explains how the unicorn uses it goo to drug people. To counteract the drug’s effects, the Legends need to gather items from around the festival.

The final piece to gather is a human virgin and while they don’t find any virgins at Woodstock, they bring Gary to the future. Before too long, the unicorn is drawn to Gary and Constantine drinks the potion they made so that he’s able to adequately performthe necessary spell. Constantine’s finally able to transport the unicorn to hell.

Nate returns to 2018 and try and make amends with his father.

On the Waverider, Ray admits to Zari that he has feelings for Nora.

Ava’s hanging up the Legends’ medals up in their home when Sara walks in. Sara can’t hold it in much longer and admits to Ava that when they freed Mallus, they also freed all sorts of other monsters. Sara is surprised to find that Ava isn’t that upset. The two kiss and they agree that now isn’t the best time for Sara to move in.

Sara leaves and goes to Constantine’s to try and convince him to join the Legends. Constantine refuses and Sara leaves.

Later on, a drunk Constantine is singing “White Rabbit” when his lights start flickering. He’s suddenly thrown into a wall and begins thrashing around on the floor.

The episode ends with John getting up of the floor and looking at the mirror which reads “I’m coming for you Johnny.”