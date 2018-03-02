‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Curse of the Earth Totem”

“The Curse of the Earth Totem” begins with a flashback to the Bahamas in the year 1717. A team of pirates has arrived on an island and is digging up a treasure when the leader of the group gifts his girlfriend an emerald amulet he found. Once she puts it on, she’s suddenly constricted by vines that appear out of the ground.

On the Waverider, Ray is speaking to Amaya and Mick about Mallus’ possible identity. He thinks the Fire Totem is located in Detroit, and when he asks Sara to go with on a mission, the latter turns down the offer because she has a date with Agent Sharpe in Star City.

Sara travels to Star City in 2018 to go on her date with Sharpe.

The group gathers on the Waverider to talk about the totems. Ray reveals that Damien has already secured the Fire Totem when Nate speaks up and says he thinks he knows where the Earth Totem is. He thinks it’s on Blackbeard’s ship in 1717.

Despite some initial hesitation because Sara is gone, the team travels to 1717 to investigate the whereabouts of the Earth Totem.

We see Rip and Wally’s conversation right where it left off at the end of the last episode. The pair is in a meditation garden in China. Rip tries convincing the speedster that he needs his help, and the two talk over a drink.

Back in 1717, Mick and Amaya are talking at the side of the pirate party. Amaya’s revealing her frustrations about not being able to marry Nate in order to prevent the future from changing. Mick offers some inspirational words to Amaya.

Sara and Ava are bonding at their date talking about each of their pasts. Ava admits that she looked at Sara’s file when she was a fugitive from the Time Bureau.

While they wait for Blackbeard to arrive, the Legends convince the remainder of the pirate party that Amaya is a dreadful pirate that is a force to be reckoned with.

Ray and Nate return to the Waverider to speak with Zari. In the midst of their conversation, the Waverider’s power cuts out, and they remember they parked the time-traveling ship in the middle of the Bermuda Triangle.

Amaya’s speaking to Blackbeard, and she’s trying to get the location of the Earth Totem. He says he’ll give it to her for a price, but he’s soon interrupted by a group of colonial-era soldiers led by Damien Darhk. He takes Amaya’s totem.

Afraid of his powers, Blackbeard gives the location of the Earth Totem to Damien and his cohorts.

In China, Rip and Wally have continued drinking and are rather inebriated by now. The two bond, and Rip continues to ask Wally to help him out. Wally agrees, and we find out that the favor was to steal the phone and watch from Agent Gary Green. Wally also gets Rip his coat back from the Time Bureau storage.

In 1717, Damien’s soldiers are attempting to carry out executions of Amaya, Mick, and Blackbeard when the group begins to fight back. Damien notices the Waverider and starts firing cannonballs at it, trying to destroy it.

Gary walks into the restaurant where Sara and Ava are having their date, startling the latter of the pair. As Ava excuses herself from the table, Sara looks out the window to see the Waverider falling from the sky.

Gary tells Ava that Rip’s coat is missing from storage. Ava returns to the table to find that Sara has left.

Sara boards the Waverider and is frustrated when she realizes that she’ll never live a normal life. She orders Zari, Nate, and Ray to fix the ship as quick as they can so they can travel back in time to help out Amaya and Mick.

Amaya and Mick escape Darhk’s men and arrive back at the pirate camp. Mick tells them that they’re looking for a crew and try to convince them to spill the beans on where Blackbeard buried the totem. The pair convinces the pirates to launch a mutiny against Blackbeard. Blackbeard overhears the mutiny forming and, afraid, he agrees to help the group out.

The group boards Blackbeard’s ship and sets sail to the treasure.

Back on the Waverider in present-day Star City, Sara, Nate, and Ray find out an anachronism has happened in 1717, and they discoverDamien Darhk has arrived in the era. Ava boards the Waverider and confronts Sara about standing her up at dinner.

On the island, Damien’s crew starts digging up the treasure, where we find out the amulet has turned Blackbeard’s former lover into a monster that can control vines.

Nate tells Ray he was able to steal Ava’s time-traveling watch, and the pair use it to go back in time. They arrive on the island, but leave the portal open, allowing Blackbeard and a few of his men to board the Waverider, trying to claim it for themselves.

Amaya is trying to talk to Annie — Blackbeard’s former queen — into taking off the totem, and with her distracted, Damien’s able to use his powers to break her neck.

Amaya gets into a confrontation with Damien and Nora, but she’s saved as Ray shows up and shoots Nora with his nanite gun.

Sara and Ava are able to stop Blackbeard and his men, who return to their time unharmed.

The whole group rendezvous back on the Waverider, and Amaya approaches Nate, expressing thoughts on how she feels free now that Damien took her totem. Nate apologizes and the two embrace.

Elsewhere, Sara and Ava sit down and discuss their disastrous date over cocktails.

Rip wakes up in China hungover after his and Wally’s night of partying.

Mick approaches Ray with some beer and finds out Ray is working on a cure for the nanite gun so that he can save Nora from dying. He travels back to 1717, where he trades the cure for Amaya’s totem.

Ray injects Nora with the cure only for Nora to choke him unconscious.