‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Solves a Mystery in “I, Ava” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “I, Ava”, the upcoming sixteenth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode will see Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) uncovering some sort of mysterious truth about her girlfriend, Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan). According to these photos, that will take Sara and some of the crew to a white-toned lab, which has various blonde women laying on operating tables.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7299]

Given the title of the episode, these photos certainly will help further fuel any theories about Ava being a robot or some sort of android. But then again, as we argued when the synopsis was released, it almost feels like The CW wouldn’t reveal that truth this early on.

Elsewhere, the photos show Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) being kidnapped by the Darhks and Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor). Could Nora or Kuasa actually be that “unlikely person” that Nate and Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) try to partner up with? After all, the topic of both women being redeemed has been floated around in recent weeks.

“She’s slow to trust people.” Tala Ashe said of her character, Zari Tomaz, and her outlook on Nora. “But in the previous episode even though she knows she’s looking at Nora, she sees that young Nora doesn’t know what’s going to happen to her. I think that she actually has a lot of compassion for people, but there’s definitely a skepticism that runs through her because of where she comes from.”

You can view the synopsis for “I, Ava” below.

SEEING DOUBLE — When Ava (guest star Jes Macallan) disappears, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ray (Brandon Routh) set out to find her after some prodding from Time Bureau agent Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) and a disturbing truth about Ava.

Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) tasks Zari (Tala Ashe) with helping train Rory (Dominic Purcell) in controlling his own Totem power.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) set out on a mission that goes awry when they pair with an unlikely person to try and get a Totem.

Dean Choe directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Daphne Miles.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “I, Ava” will air on Marc 26th.