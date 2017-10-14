New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Photos Introduce “Zari”

The CW has released photos for ‘Zari’, the third episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode will see the show’s titular team traveling to the future, tasked with capturing a rogue time traveler. Along the way, they cross paths with Zari (Tala Ashe), and end up getting into even more trouble trying to protect her.

As the title suggests, the episode will see the official debut of Ashe’s character, who is based on a member of DC Comics’ Shazam family. Given her unique place in history, Zari is set to become a unique addition to the Legends of Tomorrow.

“She’s living in a time that’s so bleak and so terrible that she challenges them to think, ‘Is there a way to be Legends and to be humanitarians about it?’” Ashe said of her character earlier this year. “I think there’s going to be some tension there.”

But judging by recent updates, Zari will ultimately find her place amongst the group of misfit heroes. The character was featured throughout the show’s season three sizzle reel, and can also be seen (in what might be some sort of costume) on the ‘Crisis on Earth X’ poster for this year’s Arrowverse crossover.

The photos from ‘Zari’ also hint at an unlikely partnership between Zari and Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh), which was first hinted at back in August. And one photo shows the team in what appears to be ARGUS jumpsuits, which have an ironic resemblance to another piece of television coming out that week.

The episode will air on Tuesday, October 24th.

Legends of Tomorrow airs on The CW on Tuesdays at 9/8c, following new episodes of The Flash.