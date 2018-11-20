‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Tender Is the Nate” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Tender Is the Nate”, the seventh episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The episode is expected to focus heavily on the world of the Time Bureau, something that is surely complicated by the tail-end of this week’s installment. As fans saw, Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) has some secret intentions with the Time Bureau’s magical fugitives, something that he briefly referred to as “Project Hades”.

With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that taking Hank on the Waverider isn’t going to go entirely well, and might bring the ethics of the whole hunt for magical fugitives into question.

“Ironically [adding the magical fugitives] made it much darker,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer echoed in a recent interview. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Tender Is the Nate” below!

“SHOCKED BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

When Hank Heywood (guest star Tom Wilson) confronts Ava (Jes Macallan) about the spending habits of the Legends, Nate (Nick Zano) steps in to try and smooth things over by inviting Hank on to the Waverider. The Legends then show Hank what they do by visiting 1920s Paris, trying to capture the newest Fugitive.

Meanwhile, Mona (Ramona Young) is trying to make a good impression with Ava, but her over eagerness gets her and Ava stuck in a cell instead.

Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Dean Choe directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.