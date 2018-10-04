New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Poster Released

The Legends of Tomorrow are just weeks away from returning to our television screens, and a new poster proves that they’re going to do so in style.

The CW has released a new poster for Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season, which features the newest evolution of the show’s ensemble around a delightfully timey-wimey setting. You can check it out below.

Get ready to do some time. DC’s #LegendsOfTomorrow returns Monday, October 22 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/VRI8qs8iuP — Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) October 1, 2018

The poster teases some of the familiar faces that will be appearing on the show in a larger capacity, with John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) all being promoted to series regulars for Season 4.

“Sometimes you just get lucky with your performers and the themes and the world you create,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer said in a previous interview with ComicBook.com. “The problem is we’re doing this stuff so far in advance that if you make a mistake, there’s not really righting the ship. It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent. You’re like, ‘You know what? It’s crazy and it’s wacky but …’ And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we’re not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we’re able to pull all of the wild, disparate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don’t know, more that anything, you just feel like a giant relief and humility.”

Also featured on the poster is Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), a “magical fugitive” who conveniently looks like former team member Amaya Jiwe. This season, the team will be put to the test with those fugitives, who are characters from myths and fairytales that have been scattered throughout history.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.