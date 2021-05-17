DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "The Ex-Factor"

The mission to find Sara by tracking down the aliens in the timeline continues this week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, this time taking the heroes to 2045 -- the home timeline of Zari (Tala Ashe) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian). As previews and photos have already shown, that trip to the future means that Zari is going to end up on a popular singing competition in the team's attempt to defeat an alien warrior. Add Zari's ex-boyfriend, DJ S'more Money into the mix and you've got the makings for a wild adventure -- and that's before we even check on on Sara (Caity Lotz) still trapped on an alien world. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from this week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "The Ex-Factor". Warning: Full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Back to the future Palm Springs 2045. A kid is buying a slushie at a convenience store when an armor-wearing alien shows up demanding to know who the ruler is. He spots merch for DJ S'more Money and mistakes them as Earth's ruler and, after finding out he's hosting a singing competition, goes off to challenge him to a death duel. At Constantine's house, Zari and Constantine are making out and avoiding an important conversation about their relationship, but she keeps getting phone calls that interrupt. She gets a call letting her know that DJ S'more Money was eviscerated by an alien. On the Waverider, the Legends get ready to go deal with the situation. Mick says he's taking the day off. prevnext

(S'more) Problems The Legends go to 2045 and head over to the filming of Da Throne. Turns out The Rock is the president in this timeline, much to Nick's delight and Ava's surprise. Zari uses her fame to cause a distraction that lets Ava, Nick and Behrad to get in the building. They get to the stage just as the alien shows up -- Lord Knoxicrillian. Nick and Behrad fight with the alien on stage and everyone thinks it's performance. DJ S'more Money sends him to the finals. Ava manages to get him into the Waverider and into containment but he gets out. He also reveals that once he wins the throne, he'll be calling for a full invasion. They also convince him that the only way to win is song and dance. prevnext

Zari's relationship woes Zari goes into action and enters the competition, making it into the finals. They decide that they need to include Constantine for the interview portion of things because they've told people he's Zari's boyfriend. Zari's mother shows up. She's been avoiding her. Zari tells her mother that Constantine is just a fling. It makes him not handle the interview well and he walks out. They fight backstage and break up. prevnext

The finals DJ S'more Money gives Knox Zari's song, setting her up to fail, but Nick, Behrad, and Constantine discover the ploy and take S'more out. Constantine confronts Zari about her conversation with her mother before she takes the stage. He tells her he wants a real relationship with her and she walks out to sing. She gets off to a slow start with her love song, but Constantine joins her on stage to play guitar and they bring down the house. Zari wins. The Earth is saved. prevnext

Sara and Gary On the alien planet, Sara is poisoned by the wound from her encounter with Alien Amerlia Earhart and Gary panics as they are being pursued. Sara tells him he'll have to eat their pursuers. He does. Sara hallucinates Ava and follows the hallucination. Gary discovers, via the one person he didn't eat that they are on a planet of Ava clones. Sara realizes she's being deceived and fights with one of the clones, knocking them out. She then makes her way into a cave structure and comes face to face with a man who has been waiting a long time for her. prevnext

Mick's attitude Mick decides to attack Lord Knoxicrillian, prompting him to prepare the invasion. Mick doesn't take any responsibility for his action, which prompts Ava to talk to him. He's upset that they haven't found Sara and he's also upset that his daughter is at college and not really talking to him. Ava gives him an ultimatum to get it together or get off the ship. prevnext