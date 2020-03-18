Legends of Tomorrow: Ray Says Goodbye in Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness Recap

As the episode begins, Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) wakes up next to Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), his new wife. Looking over the various trinkets he has collected during his time on the Waverider, Ray tells Nora that he thinks they need to leave the Waverider and build a life together. While she is initially resistant, Nora ultimately agrees. Ray plans “one last mission” with the team before it’s time to say goodbye.

There’s a line at the bathroom, since Zari is taking all the time in the world to glam herself up, and Ray decides to break the news to Sara and Ava. Once Behrad, Charlie, and Mick are done interrupting, they finally get their chance. They tell the team, but then Ray can’t bring himself to break the news to Nate.

On the bridge, Sara tries to talk him into being honest with Nate, but Ray wants to find the right moment. When Charlie reveals that she left a piece of the loom in 16th Century London, the team makes their way there, only to find that Charlie had disguised the piece of the loom as a ring and handed it off to William Shakespeare. After shaking him down, they learn that Shakespeare had handed it off as collateral to a producer to whom he was in debt.

Back on the ship, Ava, Sara, and Mona invite Nora to join their book club — which of course is mostly a social club.

Back in the 1590s, Ray, Nate, and Mick plot an elaborate scheme to heist the ring right off the editor’s finger, despite his being surrounded by muscle. By the time they’re done talking about it, though, Charlie has returned with the ring, and Ray is mortified to discover that the mission (and his time with the Legends) is over. After telling Nate that he was leaving for a honeymoon with Nora, Nate convinces the away-team to stay back in the past and have an Elizabethan bachelor party.

The Legends ladies all confess their baggage to Zari, trying to convince her to join up with book club, but Zari redirects by suggesting they throw a bachelorette party for Nora. The guys call in, but lie that there has been a complication with the mission and everyone is ready to party.

In Hell, the coin maker at the soul exchange notices that John Constantine is alive again and pressures Astra into trying to find out what his plan is so that they can save her mom without her, and let John rot.

The episode then cuts back and forth between the bachelor party, where everyone is moody and pouring their hearts out, and the bachelorette party, where they are doing wild things and dancing with a stripper dressed like a fireman. It pays off, finally, when Constantine gets a sense that he’s being watched. He casts a spell to snd the spy back to Hell, and knocks Astra unconscious in Hell and out of the physical plane. Along the way, though, there’s a brawl in the pub, and the Legends end up using their powers.

Shakespeare, and a room full of others, saw the whole thing, so Nate decides to mind-wipe them, but since he’s pretty drunk, he inadvertently mind-wipes the Legends instead and leaves the Elizabethan crowd confused and unaffected. They head back to the Waverider, where someone at the bachelorette party notices that a copy of Romeo & Juliet on a table has transformed into a superhero play titled Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness.

On the Waverider, Sara berates the team for screwing up the mission while Nate reads the new play with glee. They have to head back to London and fix history. When Nate and Charlie leave to take the sexy firefighter home, Sara pulls Ray aside to tell him that he really needs to tell Nate. Ray admits that he doesn’t want to admit it to his best friend because it will make it “real,” but then he has to say goodbye to Sara.

In London, Shakesepeare’s company is about to start performing their Legends-themed play. Ray sends the others to collect the scripts to destroy them, while he goes to talk to Shakespeare. He gets a clearer sense of what to do with Nate, but it’s a little too late: he admits to Shakespeare what the situation is, and Nate overhears it. On the upside, he does convince Shakespeare to rewrite the play to fit with his original ending, which he convinces Shakespeare was better.

On the Waverider, Nate confronts Ray, angry that he is leaving and that he wasn’t honest with him about it. When it turns out that the play is no longer in the historical record at all, and the team has to go back to check on Shakespeare, Nate tells Ray to just go find Nora and leave, that the Legends will handle it.

Shakespeare tells the Legends that his producer had withdrawn the money for the production when his ring was stolen, blaming Shakespeare himself. Back on the Waverider, Ray packs up his things and prepares to leave with Nora. In London, though, Sara is hit by a bolt of inspiration: what would Ray do? She finds a wildly optimistic and unlikely plan to stage the first-ever performance of Romeo & Juliet, putting history back on track and reinvigorating Shakespeare’s career.

When they’re doing it, though, Nate (playing Juliet) breaks down and can’t handle the fact that he blew his chance at a real goodbye with his best friend. Zari, who explains she’s a classically-trained actor, takes his place and delivers an inspired performance while Nate catches Ray just before he and Nora step through a time courier portal.

Back on the ship, Sara gives Nate a buck-up speech and offers to be his new bro. Mona encourages Mick to reach out to his daughter telling him that he has been a positive influence in her own life and he probably won’t screw up his kid just because his dad sucked.

Once time is fixed and the best friends have said their farewells on the Waverider, the Legends raise a glass to Ray Palmer.