‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: “Wet Hot American Bummer” Scene Released

Legends of Tomorrow is headed back to both the 1990s and summer camp in tomorrow night’s “Wet Hot American Bummer”, but it doesn’t seem like all of the heroes are too excited the adventure.

In a new scene from the episode, which you can check out above, the team will serve as camp counselors as part of their mission to capture magical fugitives and while Ray (Brandon Routh) appears to be hitting it off with their camp supervisor Sara (Caity Lotz) isn’t having it with his puns and bad jokes. Coming along with them are John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes McCallan) — two people who might not be a first choice for camp counselor, something that could get very interesting.

“I’ve been playing this character now for four years.” Ryan explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And it’s great to kind of get to explore this character in this context, with all of these guys, and all these different relationships. And it’s great to still be playing John after all of this time.”

In addition to this scene, photos from the episode also hint at a larger role for Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), a magical fugitive who debuted in last week’s episode. As fans saw, she is expected to cause a bit of trouble for the team — and not just because she happens to look like former team member Amaya Jiwe.

“I’m playing Charlie this year, which is amazing.” Richardson-Sellers explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. “She is a magical fugitive who slipped through with the magic that we started with the breaking of Mallus. She is a prankster, she’s cheeky, she is definitely a rebel child. She’s like this rock, tough chick. But obviously, she resembles Amaya, so that challenges the Legends. And we’re sort of seeing ‘Why is she here? What does she want?’ And because she is a magical creature, which is exactly what they’re trying to stop, what are they going to do with her?”

“It’s amazing, like finally I get to join in on the jokes.” Richardson-Sellers continued. “I feel like Amaya always had to be the mom of the situation, like telling everyone off, and ‘We have to remember what’s right!’ Whereas this new character, she doesn’t care what’s right. She just wants to do what’s fun, and what’s going to benefit her the most. And so in many ways, she is the opposite of Amaya, and for me as an actress, that’s the dream, to play diverse roles. So I’m really excited about that.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Wet Hot American Bummer” below!

“MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME

When the Legends discover that kids at a summer camp have disappeared, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves as the new camp counselors. At camp, Ava struggles to get along with the kids, but Constantine whips up a potion that helps Sara and Ava bond with the children. Luckily, the team finds clues to the whereabouts of the missing kids, but the battle to save them leaves one member in bad shape.

Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are tasked with watching the fugitive and Rory finds a kindship with their “prisoner.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.