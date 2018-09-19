‘Lucifer’ Reveals First Look at Inbar Lavi As Eve in Season 4

Lucifer is heading to Netflix for its fourth season, after the streaming giant rescued the series from its initial cancellation at FOX. While fans are certainly excited to see the main cast of characters return, they’re also looking forward to meeting some new characters in the upcoming installment, including the world’s Original Sinner, Eve.

Back in August, it was revealed that Imposters star Inbar Lavi was cast as Eve, the first woman, in the fourth season of the comic-inspired series. Now, just over a month later, EW has revealed the first look at Lavi as the new character.

Take a look!

Along with the photo, Lucifer showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich offered some details on the character.

“Eve, the original sinner herself, is back in Lucifer’s life,” the duo said. “Does she want revenge for when he tempted her out of Eden oh so many years ago? Or something else entirely?”

According to the official character bio, “After an eternity with Adam, she’s grown restless in her marriage and longs for a less predictable time when things were exciting. Naughty. Dangerous. She misses her hot and heavy first love…the charming rogue who tempted her so many years ago. That’s right, the devil himself…Lucifer.”

While the character is one that fans have been looking forward to, she will probably throw a wrench in the most beloved relationship on the series. Lucifer’s true face was finally revealed to Chloe in the Season 3 finale, giving their will-they-won’t-they story yet another wrinkle. The introduction of Eve will likely make things even more complicated.

What do you think of the first look at Inbar Lavi’s Eve in Lucifer Season 4? What other characters are you hoping to see appear in the new installment? Let us know in the comments below!

Lucifer’s fourth season is set to debut on Netflix, though no official release date has been revealed.