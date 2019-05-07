Lucifer Season 4 Releases on Netflix Tonight

For Lucifer fans, it’s been a hell of a ride. After being cancelled by Fox last May, Netflix picked up the Vertigo Comics-inspired series for a fourth season after the massive “#SaveLucifer” fan campaign. Since then, fans have been waiting for that season to drop and now that wait is over. Lucifer Season 4 will hit Netflix in just a few more hours.

As was revealed back in April, Lucifer Season 4 debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, May 8th and while that’s not that far away — it is tomorrow, after all — fans of the series are counting down the very hours until those episodes arrive. It’s an eagerness that Netflix recognizes. The streaming giant’s official U.S. Twitter account noted those hours — as well as all the effort that went into seeing the show to this point — in a Tweet earlier this afternoon.

3.64 million tweets and 5.63 million RTs used #SaveLucifer between May 8, 2018 and April 8, 2019, per @twittertv! It’s been a long time coming, but 10 new episodes are all yours in under 10 hours. We hope #Lucifans around the world truly love Season 4 — you worked hard for it! — Netflix US (@netflix) May 7, 2019

At the time the tweet was sent, fans have just under 10 hours to wait until 10 new episodes of Lucifer make their debut. This season will be a little different than previous installments and more than just for the fact that it’s not airing on Fox. Lucifer Season 4 will consist of just 10 episodes as opposed to the longer seasons that aired on traditional television. However, when it comes to those 10 episodes fans shouldn’t worry about the season somehow being less than. According to series star Tom Ellis, the shorter season will allow the story to be richer, more concise, and less drawn-out.

“Having it in this [10-episode] format means that our story is distilled down to being much richer,” Ellis said in an interview earlier this year. “What’s at stake in each episode is much higher. It just feels denser… telling the story in the best possible way.”

As for what that story entails, expect things to get a little chaotic. Lucifer’s first love, Eve (Inbar Lavi) shows up this season which should make things complicated to say the least.

“Lucifer is in a very vulnerable moment, emotionally — not that he would ever recognize that — when out of nowhere, Eve turns up,” Ellis explained. “[Seeing her] brings back so much for Lucifer, about the man he used to be — or, the Devil he used to be. She’s never forgotten about him. And she loves him.”

Lucifer’s fourth season arrives on Netflix May 8th.

Are you excited for the return of Lucifer? Let us know in the comments below.