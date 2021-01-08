Man-Bat #1 Preview Released by DC Comics After COVID Delay

Previously solicited in February of 2020 for a May 2020 release, DC Comics has finally put their highly anticipated Man-Bat solo comic series back on the printing schedule. Hailing from writer Dave Wielgosz and artist Sumit Kumar, the start of the mini-series will be released on February 2 with a main cover by Kyle Hotz & Alejandro Sánchez and a variant cover by Kevin Nowlan. While you wait though the first seven pages of the series have been released by DC Comics which you can find below! The full solicitation for the first issue of the series reads:

"For years Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego Man-Bat and the serum that transformed him. But he’s finally hit rock bottom following a devastating setback, and he’s going to take out his anger on every single citizen of Gotham City. Will the combined might of Batman and the GCPD be enough to stop Langstrom once and for all? Or will this just be the start of Man-Bat’s devastation?"

In a blog post with the preview, DC made a note about the following issues adding: "And in the following issues, Man-Bat is on the run from the law following a horrific night of blood and mayhem on the streets of Gotham City. But the police aren’t what Kirk Langstrom’s monstrous alter ego should worry about… it’s Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad! To undo the damage he has caused, Man-Bat must seek a cure for the innocents he has injured, all while staying out of the deadly sights of the world’s most dangerous mercenaries!"

Check out the full Man-Bat #1 preview below!