Marvel Star Tessa Thompson Wants to Play Catwoman Actress Eartha Kitt

Tessa Thompson wants to play Catwoman actress Eartha Kitt at some point. When speaking to The Wrap, the Marvel star talked about one of her dream projects. Most actors have those kind of goals, but she would like to honor the legacy of Kitt by bringing her story to the big screen in a new movie. She says that it’s “been a dream for a really long time.” Over the last few years, as speculation about Catwoman in The Batman exploded before Zoe Kravitz was announced for the role, appreciation for the other women that have worn that catsuit has exploded. Kitt especially has been getting her due on social media along with fellow Batman TV series Catwoman Julie Newmar. So, it only makes sense that Thompson would see some of herself in the performance and want to pay it forward for a new generation. Check out what she had to say down below.

“I have a couple of dream projects. Eventually I’d like to direct something that I adapt,” Thompson explained. “But I’d really like to play Eartha Kitt. That’s been a dream for a really long time.”

Back at DC FanDome, current Catwoman Zoe Kravitz detailed her approach to the role. She knows about all the online buzz concerning Selina Kyle and how she might not match up with certain fan expectations. But, the actress isn’t letting that bother her. This story is her first priority and communicating and authentic character that coincides with The Batman‘s overall arc.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz explained during the panel. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

“I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

