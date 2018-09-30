Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Reportedly Planning 2019 Production Start

While details aren’t plentiful about Warner Bros’ and Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, it does seem the train is finally starting to move according to the latest reports.

Some new details have surfaced about the plans for filming the anticipated movie courtesy of The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez. Gonzalez said that evidently the studio (Warner Bros.) loves Reeves’ first draft of The Batman script, and is set to do revisions on it. It also appears the film could start filming in the summer of 2019, but right now that is the hopeful start date and not set in stone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“LIL BATMAN UPDATE: The studio loves Matt Reeves’ first draft of his BATMAN script, he is currently doing revisions & the film is being eyed for a hopeful summer 2019 production start. Of note, the current DC regime is committed to getting this take on the Caped Crusader correct!”

LIL BATMAN UPDATE: The studio loves Matt Reeves’ first draft of his BATMAN script, he is currently doing revisions & the film is being eyed for a hopeful summer 2019 production start. Of note, the current DC regime is committed to getting this take on the Caped Crusader correct! pic.twitter.com/PsOBNxxa8T — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) September 25, 2018

This version of the script is all-new, as Reeves decided to start from scratch when he came in to direct The Batman. A previous script was written by Ben Affleck, and according to reports that script was pretty great as well, but Affleck would later decide not to direct the movie and simply star in it, so when Reeves was brought in they decided to go a different route for the story.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Bat-universe and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves told press at the TCA press tour. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.”

Most of the talk around The Batman revolves around its star Ben Affleck. When Affleck stepped out of the Director’s chair he was still set to star in the film, but since the upheaval regarding Henry Cavill and the Superman role, it has been believed Affleck would be the next to exit the DC movie universe.

Reeves hasn’t confirmed whether Affleck will be in the role or not, staying focused on just producing the best movie he can regardless of who is donning the cape and cowl.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

The Batman currently does not have a release date.