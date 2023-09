DC Multiverse Batman of Zur-En-Arrh Black Light Gold Label Figure Drops As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has launched a Gold Label black light variant of a previously released Batman of Zur-En-Arrh 7-inch scale figure that's limited to only 3,010 units. It's based on Grant Morrison's Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, which was an alternate, and more deadly personality that Bruce Wayne could utilize in the event that his mind was compromised. In keeping with this more extreme version of himself, Bruce also wears an intense purple, red and yellow Batsuit when this personality is triggered.

While the original Batman of Zur-En-Arrh figure was a Target exclusive, the black light variant can only be found here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99. It comes with a baseball bat, knife, and an art card with card stand. It even includes a base twith two battery-powered black lights, so you can enjoy the effect on display right out of the box. With such a small run, expect a fairly quick sellout on this figure, so grab one while you can. Details on some additional, recently released McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse exclusives can be found below.

"Some time ago, Bruce Wayne took part in an isolation experiment overseen by Dr. Simon Hurt in which the psychiatrist gave Bruce the post-hypnotic phrase "Zur-En-Arrh." When heard by Bruce years later, this trigger phrase shatters his mind and leaves him wandering Gotham City in a daze. Always ready with a back-up plan, Batman had previously developed a persona within himself – a Batman without Bruce Wayne. He stitches together a new Batsuit, calling himself the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh!"

McFarlane Toys recently partnered with Amazon on two DC Multiverse Gold Label 7-inch scale action figure multipack exclusives – Atomic Skull vs. Superman 2-pack and the Clayface, Batman, and Batwoman 3-pack. Both are available to pre-order now via the links below,

DC Multiverse Clayface Batman and Batwoman 3-Pack ($69.99) – See on Amazon: The figures are based on their DC Rebirth appearances. Set includes two grapnel launchers and two batarang accessories.

"CLAYFACE: Real Name: BASIL KARLO BASIL KARLO was a famous actor, known primarily for his roles in horror films. However, when replaced as the lead in a movie, he went mad with rage. After injecting himself with an experimental anti-aging formula, he became a dangerous shape-shifter made entirely of clay. With the ability to adopt the appearance of anyone or anything, CLAYFACE™ has become one of BATMAN'S most powerful enemies. BATWOMAN: Real Name: KATE KANE Trained by the military, KATE was an heiress inspired to fight crime by the DARK KNIGHT'S example after he rescued her from a mugger. But KATE'S story is unique. One of the few openly gay superheroes, she struggles for respect in her personal life as she protects all of GOTHAM CITY'S citizens, whether they respect her or not. BATMAN Real Name: BRUCE WAYNE™ As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

DC Multiverse Atomic Skull vs. Superman 2-Pack ($39.99) – See on Amazon: Action Comics set includes atomic energy effects and an environmental display base with Atomic Skull. Superman includes two sets of interchangeable hands.

"Sent to EARTH from the dying planet of KRYPTON™ as a baby, KAL-EL was found by farmers MARTHA and JONATHAN KENT and raised as their son, CLARK. As CLARK grew up, the radiation from EARTH'S yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as SUPERMAN™. ATOMIC SKULL Real Name: JOSEPH MARTIN While on an experimental S.T.A.R. LABS submarine, scientist JOSEPH MARTIN was exposed to nuclear energy. Shipwrecked on a desert island, he survived by releasing deadly nuclear blasts from his mouth. His skin and muscles literally peeled off his face, inspiring him to create Super-Villain-for-hire persona ATOMIC SKULL. He regularly clashed with SUPERMAN™, both alone and with criminals such as MAJOR DISASTER and the ROYAL FLUSH GANG. In recent times MARTIN reformed, fighting criminals with the METROPOLIS SPECIAL CRIMES UNIT, SUPERWOMAN, and the TEEN TITANS™."

On a related note, McFarlane Toys recently opened up pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman of Earth-22 Infected Glow-in-the Dark Edition action figure, which is based on the character's appearance in Dark Nights: Metal. It's a Gold Label figure that includes a batarang, base, and art card in addition to the GITD paint. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $29.99 while they last. You can also get the standard edition that launched last year here on Amazon for $13.91 (30% off) at the time of writing.

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman of Earth -22 started out much like the Batman we know. However, on Earth -22, he becomes infected when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart are released into Batman's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon transforms into his final form, The Batman Who Laughs, and becomes part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultra-violence, chaos, and utter darkness."

Finally, McFarlane Toys Summer Showcase 2023 debuted the 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Black and Grey variant of Batman from the Batman: Hush comic book arc, which is currently sold out here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. However, it appears that this Batman: Hush variant was originally found in a 2-Pack with Grifter, which can still be ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99. Accessories include 2x batarangs, 1x pair of fists, a display stand, and an art card.