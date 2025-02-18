McFarlane Toys Set To Launch Batman Movie Figures On February 21st

McFarlane Toys is set to launch a wave of new Batman figures in their DC Multiverse lineup on February 21st. That McFarlane is releasing new Batman figures should surprise no one, but these figures are inspired by the 1989 film starring Michael Keaton and the 2005 Batman Begins film starring Christian Bale. Those two figures are teased here, but the wave is also expected to include Demon / Ghoul / Fear Batman and Scarecrow from Batman Begins.

Note that McFarlane has released similar Micheal Keaton and Christian Bale Batman figures in the past, like those found in the Movie Collection 6-pack and the ’89 Batmobile vehicle bundle. However, these figures will be standalone and will come with a modification or two. Note that the Fear Batman is a Gold Label Target exclusive, and is basically a Chase version of the Batman Begins Batman figure. The Scarecrow figure is a red sticker Platinum Edition, which indicates a unique chase character and should mean that they’ll have a smaller run that or may not be available online. In fact, all of these figures have been spotted in Target stores recently, though they’ve been hard to find for many collectors. That said, the ’89 Batman and Batman Begins Batman figures will be available online at multiple retailers. Here’s what you need to know…

Look for pre-orders for the two Batman figures to go live starting on February 21st at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Look for the ’89 Batman to come with alternate hands, throwing stars, a communications device, Batarang, and a grapple gun. The Batman Begins Batman figures will also come with Batarangs, a grapple gun and alternate hands. Scarecrow will only come with alternate hands. Target hasn’t put Fear Batman or Scarecrow online as of yet, but that might change in the near future.

While you’re at it, mark your calendar for McFarlane Toys’ The Killing Joke Cover Recreations Figure on February 20th! he figure will be based on the iconic 1988 comic Batman: The Killing Joke graphic novel from Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, featuring the Joker peering through the viewfinder of his camera with a maniacal smile. Like the previous figure that’s based on the cover of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns #1, it is expected to be in 7-inch scale and include accessories and a cover reprint backdrop. Also like The Dark Knight Returns figure, The Killing Joke Joker will be an Amazon exclusive. Look for it to arrive at some point this Thursday, February 20th here on Amazon priced around $29.99.