McFarlane Toys The Killing Joke Cover Recreations Figure Drops February 20th

McFarlane Toys is set to launch the second figure in their Cover Recreations DC Multiverse subline, and it’s a big one. The figure will be based on the iconic 1988 comic Batman: The Killing Joke graphic novel from Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, featuring the Joker peering through the viewfinder of his camera with a maniacal smile. Like the previous figure that’s based on the cover of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns #1, it is expected to be in 7-inch scale and include accessories and a cover reprint backdrop. The full teaser image can be viewed below.

Also like The Dark Knight Returns figure, The Killing Joke Joker will be an Amazon exclusive. Look for it to arrive at some point this Thursday, February 20th here on Amazon priced around $29.99. A direct link will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

McFarlane Toys the killing joke cover recreations figure

In other McFarlane Toys news, they recently added new cowl replica options in 1:3 scale. This time, the reproductions included cowls inspired the iconic The Dark Knight Returns comic, the Justice League film with Ben Affleck, and the Arkham Asylum video game.

You can pre-order the cowl replicas here at Entertainment Earth and here at Amazon now priced at $14.99 each. Note that this wave follows 1:3 scale cowl replicas inspired by Batman Begins with Christian Bale, the Batman: Hush comics, and the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics #27. You might be able to find these cowls via the Amazon and EE links along with the full-size Dark Knight cowl replica that launched last month.