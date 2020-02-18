Netflix Sandman Series Character Breakdowns Revealed

Development continues on Netflix’s adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic series Sandman, and we just might be getting closer to it becoming a reality as the first pieces of casting details have come out. It’s unclear who is being targeted for the roles, but the first pieces of information on characters from the series and who casting directors are looking at has been revealed. Scooper DanielRPK has revealed the first of two character breakdowns for Sandman which included the titular Morpheus as well as one of the show’s villains, both of which you can read below.

The first breakdown is for Morpheus, the eponymous Sandman, aka “Dream.” Netflix is reportedly looking for a man age 25 to 34 and are open to all ethnicities for the part. Morpheus’ full breakdown reads: “He is tall and thin with bone-white skin, black hair and two stars in place of eyes. He Is meticulous in his pursuit of his duties but sow to understand humor and can occasionally be Insensitive. He is often self-obsessed and slow to forgive a slight.” Sounds about right!

Next up is a breakdown for villain “The Corinthian” which the breakdown calls “a sexy villain,” a description that perhaps has comic readers scratching their heads. In the pages of Gaiman’s story, the Corinthian was a nightmare created by Dream that went on to become a serial killer, possessing tiny rows of teeth instead of eyes hidden behind sunglasses. The casting breakdown reveals the streamer is looking for a white actor between 30 and 35 for the part. Fans of the series will recall that The Corinthian first appeared in Sandman #10.

Gaiman is set to be involved in the series along with writers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. The creator of the comics, Gaiman previously confirmed that the first season of the series will be eleven episodes total and will cover the “Preludes and Nocturnes” portions of the comic and “a little bit more.” A second season of the show is already in development as well even before the titular role has been cast.

Sandman has had a long road in being adapted for both the big and small screen with various filmmakers and writers attached at different points in time including Pulp Fiction‘s Roger Avary, Arrival‘s Eric Heisserer, and even Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Netflix describes the series as follows: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic–and human–mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”