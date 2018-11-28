New ‘Aquaman’ Photos Reveal Arthur Armored Up For Battle

James Wan’s Aquaman will feature the classic comic costume, but as we can see in these new images, Jason Momoa‘s Arthur Curry will also be sporting some rugged battle armor in his fight with Orm.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will sport a few different looks throughout the movie, including this heavy duty battle armor. The new images appear courtesy of Empire, and the first image features Arthur charging at his opponent with his Quindent in hand. The second image features Aquaman in battle with Orm, who is also clad in his full battle armor and also has his trident in hand.

It appears that since Arthur is holding his Quindent this occurs before he obtains his true trident and his classic costume, but perhaps there is a story reason he goes back to this armor. You can check out the images below.

For director James Wan, this offered a chance to try his hand at the type of blockbusters he loved growing up.

“Obviously I loved the movies of George Lucas and Spielberg,” Wan told Empire. “This movie is my embrace of all the filmmakers I grew up loving; those sort of Spielberg-inspired wonderment movies from the ’80s […] I finally get the chance to design some really fantastic worlds, the kind you’re used to seeing in Star Wars and Lord Of The Rings.”

Speaking of Orm, Wan recently explained why he hates the surface so much.

“It’s so rooted in the environment and that’s what Orm hates,” Wan said to Yahoo! “He hates how we treat one another, treat the planet with so little regard. And the idea here is that all the crap from the surface world literally rolls down to him and his people. And he’s just sick of it.”

You can find the official synopsis for Aquaman below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.