New Batman: Soul Of The Dragon Clip Features Richard Dragon

A new clip from Batman: Soul of the Dragon, the upcoming animated DC Comics movie, has been released. Our friends over at IGN shared the clip seen in the video above. "When we meet Richard Dragon, he is a super spy and he's a good guy, fighting against the evil ways of the world but in his past," Mark Dacascos, the voice of Richard Dragon, says in the video above. "The way he got to be the super spy, was training with an incredible martial arts teacher named O-Sensei. He spent most of his youth learning about the martial arts and the philosophy and virtue, respect, and discipline. Eventually he grows up and puts it to good use." The clip ends with a look at Richard Dragon training.

You can watch the clip with some new insight to the character from the man responsible for voicing him in the video above - and you can also watch the full trailer for Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

The full synopsis and cast breakdown for the animated feature can be seen below:

Renowned animation producer Bruce Timm takes the Dark Knight back to the 1970s for a supernatural-laden martial arts extravaganza in Batman: Soul Of The Dragon, the next entry in the popular series of the DC Universe Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated film will be released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting January 12, 2021, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray on January 26, 2021. The film is rated R for some violence. Set in the midst of the swinging 1970s, this Elseworlds adventure finds Bruce Wayne training under a master sensei. It is here that Bruce, along with other elite students, is forged in the fire of the martial arts discipline. The lifelong bonds they form will be put to the test when a deadly menace arises from their past. It will take the combined efforts of Batman, world-renowned martial artists Richard Dragon, Ben Turner, and Lady Shiva and their mentor O-Sensei to battle the monsters of this world and beyond! The ensemble cast features a core group of actors playing martial arts students-turned-heroes in David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Iron Chef America, Hawaii Five-0) as Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) as Lady Shiva and Michael Jai White (Spawn, reprising his role from Arrow) as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger. Their mentor O-Sensei is voiced by James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner). Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender; Green Lantern: The Animated Series) is featured as Jeffrey Burr, and additional voices are provided by veteran Voice Over actors Grey Griffin, Chris Cox, Erica Luttrell, Robin Atkin Downes, Patrick Seitz, Jamie Chung, and Eric Bauza. Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen, Batman: The Killing Joke) is Producer and Director of Batman: Soul Of The Dragon, utilizing a script by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge). Michael Uslan is Executive Producer. Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: Red Son) and Sam Register are Executive Producers.

Are you excited for Batman: Soul of the Dragon? What is you favorite film the DC Comics animated movie library, is it an Elseworlds story like this one? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Batman: Soul of the Dragon will be released on January 12, 2021. Pre-orders are live here at Best Buy in Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and 4K + Figure Editions.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.