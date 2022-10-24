Assassin's Creed Game Cover Funko Pop Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Assassin's Creed is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, and it all started with the 2007 self-titled release for the Xbox 360 and PS3. Today, Funko is celebrating the game's 15th anniversary with a Pop figure that features Altaïr set against the cover artwork for the game. The whole thing is wrapped up in a hard protector case.

Pre-orders for the Assassin's Creed Game Cover Funko Pop are and here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22) for $19.99. It's set to release in November and January respectively,.

On a related note, Ubisoft recently revealed the next installment in the Assassin's Creed lineup – Mirage, which is expected to arrive at some point in 2023 for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The official description reads:

"In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined."

You can keep tabs on the latest news about Assassin's Creed Mirage right here. As for the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases, check out this link. Some recent headlines include: