New Superman & Lois Poster Hints at Brighter Days Ahead

Fans of The CW's Superman & Lois still have a little bit to wait before new episodes of the series begin to air — the series returns on Tuesday, April 26th with the episode "Bizarros in a Bizarro World" — but they haven't been left totally empty handed. The network has released a new poster for the fan favorite Arrowverse series, one that sees the Kent family looking ahead, presumably towards a better tomorrow. The recently released poster features Jonathan and Jordan along with Lois and Superman all standing on the farm with storm clouds behind them, but a ray of sunlight breaking through just off to the side. You can check it out for yourself below.

Season 2 of Superman & Lois has seen the Kent family weather some "storms" as it were, so any upcoming sunshine would certainly be welcome. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has had family issues dealing with her sister, Lucy (Jenna Dewan), being part of a dangerous cult while Clark/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) has had major problems dealing with the military in the wake of Sam Lane's retirement as well as the arrival of Bizarro and the threat posed by the leader of that dangerous cult, Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt). Even the Kent boys haven't been immune to issues, with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) using X-K to give himself powers and getting busted for it while Jordan (Alexander Garfin) has seen his relationship with Sarah Cortez (Inde Navarrette) come to an end. And, in the upcoming episode the family will have to deal with something else. The end of the most recent episode saw Superman in the Inverse World and Bizarro Jonathan showing up at the Kent farm — something that might just cause some major issues.

Catch this super family in action. A new episode of #SupermanAndLois airs Tuesday at 8/7c. Stream free the next day on The CW! pic.twitter.com/gn0PVv31fg — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) April 20, 2022

"Bizarro Jonathan really starts to screw things up," Garfin said previously. "Also, you have to remember that he's their son, but he's not really their son. It's a bit of that Natalie syndrome that we had, only this time he seems like he's a little evil. That's gonna be an interesting mix of emotions for everyone involved. Also, Jordan Elsass idolizes Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight, so I was really happy to see that he gets to play a villain, because he's been wanting to do that since day one, so I'm glad they gave that to him."

Here's the synopsis for "Bizarros in a Bizarro World": "ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. "Bizarros in a Bizarro World" will air on April 26th.