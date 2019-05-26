Creepy New Swamp Thing Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

A week ahead of its DC Universe debut, a third trailer for Swamp Thing has been released and quite frankly, it’s absolutely terrifying. Though the titular character is hardly in the trailer — much like the rest of the series’ marketing — Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is prominently featured throughout as she investigates an epidemic in her hometown. The trailer certainly lives up to the hard R rating those involved with the show previously teased, including Swamp Thing himself, Derek Mears.

Mears spoke with ComicBook.com earlier this month and teased the series will live up to all of the horror hype.

“I heard, without giving anything away, I heard on the production side at one point a story from one of the upper echelon creators, or studio execs saying something like, ‘Wait, you’re going to do what on-screen?’” Mears teased. “They go, ‘That’s pretty…that’s really violent.’”

“I would say, I’m a fan representing the fans, and going, ‘Yeah, I would tune into this 1000%,’” the actor continued. “And the other thing, which I was really excited about, in my opinion, after watching the monitors of unfinished footage, just from the day of shooting is that the style and the tone feels very much like Seven, in a sense, like really dark and broody, and I’m excited.”

Reviews for the show’s first season started surfacing this week and ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame gave it 3 out of 5 stars, saying the show has a slower pace than first expected.

“Considering that Len Wiseman and James Wan both come from a background of feature films with cool visuals and interesting approaches, the safe, boring choices made in the Swamp Thing pilot are a bit of a letdown,” Burlingame said. “Everything from shot choices to music cues feel very by-the-numbers. With a muted color palette and a low-fi look to most of the series, there is very little in Swamp Thing that could not have been part of the original TV series, which ran from 1990 through 1993. Combined with the casting choices noted above, the whole affair has a somewhat generic feel.”

What was meant to be a 13-episode first season was shortened to 10 episodes earlier this year, momentarily halting production while the powers that be sorted out how they’d wrap up the initial season.

Swamp Thing premieres on DC Universe May 31st.