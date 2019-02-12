Chadwick Boseman, Samuel L. Jackson, And Jason Momoa Added to Oscars Presenters List

As expected, this year’s Oscars ceremony will be a superhero-studded event. In an announcement today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a handful of additional genre actors would be taking the stage as presenters.

Revealed in a second wave of presenter announcements, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett will be joining Captain Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, and Glass co-stars Sarah Paulson and James McAvoy as those dishing out awards at this year’s ceremony.

Previously announced presenters include Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok).

Academy Award producers Glenn Wess and Donna Gigliotti said in a statement that they’re excited for the talents that have agreed to present awards this year.

“The array of talent anchoring the show this year has brought some of the most indelible moments in recent cinematic memory to audiences around the world,” the producers say. “They join together to reconnect us with the nominees, their tremendous movies, and outstanding performances.”

The road to this year’s show has been nothing short of tumultuous after would-be host Kevin Hart stepped down from his position after old homophobic tweets surfaced. With no one offering to step into the role on such short notice, the Academy decided to go with their first hostless show in thirty some years.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars,” Hart stweet when he announced he was stepping down. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

If this year is any indication, the Academy has started opening up more to entries from genre films. In the case of Black Panther, the Ryan Coogler-helmed film made Oscars history as the first-ever superhero film nominated for Best Picture. Outside of the top award, Black Panther earned six additional nominations including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

The 91st Academy Awards will be air February 24th beginning at 8/7:00 pm Central on ABC.