Patty Jenkins Confirms Wonder Woman 3 at DC FanDome

Previously announced on the heels of Wonder Woman 1984‘s premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, it was confirmed during DC FanDome 2021 that Wonder Woman 3 is officially on the way and in the works. Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins took part in a conversation with actress Lynda Carter of the classic Wonder Woman TV series during the event, discussing the character, each confirming that the third film is coming. Carter started the conversation about it, saying: “In Wonder Woman 3 which I can’t wait for hear you to come out with (anything);” with Jenkins adding: “You can’t wait to hear my not talking about.”

The talk didn’t end there though, with Carter and Jenkins perhaps teasing that she will be featured in the sequel. “We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins added. “Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she’s so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with .” Carter’s cryptically offered, “Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that’s so cool.”

As fans may recall, Wonder Woman 1984 had a mid-credit scene where it revealed Carter was in fact the character Asteria, previously described as a legendary warrior who stayed behind in man’s world as Zeus created Themyscira, holding off the hoards of men so that her fellow Amazons could escape. In the film Gadot’s Diana gets her Golden Eagle armor from Asteria as well. Now it seems like the stage is being set for the third film to perhaps feature not one, but two Wonder Women.

“It’s so much more than a comic book character it is an idea and an essence,” Carter said about the character during the conversation. As a matter of fact I wrote a song for you and for Gal, based on an original lyric I had started for my husband but when I did your movie I finished writing this song that comes out in October actualy called ‘Human and Divine,’ and it’s about the love of Wonder Woman.”

Little else has been announced about Wonder Woman 3 from Warner Bros., such as a release date for the film, but Jenkins is attached not only to the DC sequel but the highly anticipated