Potential DC Chief Dan Lin Previously Worked on George Miller's Justice League: Mortal

Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitioning period after their big merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery is being led by David Zaslav and he's already making some big waves. Under Zaslav's leadership he's canceled several DC Comics films such as Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. The new CEO was said to be looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to take over their DC Films unit and it seems that they've found their guy. Earlier today, it was revealed that The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin was in talks to lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films arm. Lin isn't a stranger to DC Comics as he was a producer on George Miller's shelved Justice League: Mortal movie. During a previous interview with Collider (via ComicBookMovie), Lin revealed exactly why he'd be the perfect fit to lead DC Films.

"It's the reason I started my company," Lin told the site. "I thought that was the ultimate project. I was a fanboy – for me to work with all those characters together on a team… that's my dream."

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Do you think Dan Lin is a good fit to lead DC? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!