Riverdale and Katy Keene Crossover First Look Released

Riverdale is on tonight and the crossover that fans have been waiting for is at hand. Camila Mendes’ Veronica pays a visit to her friend Katy Keene. Tomorrow brings the big debut for the Lucy Hale vehicle, but tonight’s episode is focused on bringing that delight across in Riverdale. E! had a first look at the reunion and there was some looking back to the events that led to the spinoff. There are a bunch of questions to ask yourself in the wake of all the changes coming to Riverdale. College is coming up quickly and that means that Veronica may be heading to Barnard College in NYC, but it remains to be seen if Archie will be in tow for that move. The chances of that are probably low because the show probably needs him around the rest of the cast.

In other romantic news, Veronica asks her friend how the new romance with K.O. is going. Katy is obviously thrilled about her new relationship and replies, “We are a real thing now! He’s the best.” Back when the couple first held hands there were some sparks, but all Veronica can remember about the moment was that K.O.’s hands were super sweaty. A helpful distinction for viewers is that Katy Keene is set five years in the future of Riverdale. So, in the main series K.O. and Katy have been together for a while. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is showrunner on Katy Keene and he put out a statement about the crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” Aguirre-Sacasa and fellow executive producer Michael Grassi, said in a statement. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

On the business side of things, Archie Comics is beyond thrilled to have so many of their characters reaching a new generation of viewers through these shows.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie CEO John Goldwater previously said to ComicBook.com. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

Riverdale airs tonight at 8p.m. et on The CW and Katy Keene‘s big premiere is tomorrow at 8p.m. on the network as well.